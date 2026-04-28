Rutgers Wrestling headed to the 2026 National Duals Invitational

Rutgers Wrestling has been invited to the second ever National Duals Invitational and the Scarlet Knights plan to accept, as the Scarlet Knights will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on December 12th-13th to compete in the event, first reported by Pat Mineo.

The National Duals Invitational, sponsored by Paycom, will welcome the top Division 1 programs nationwide with a prize purse of $1.2 million on the line. All participating teams will receive money for attending the event in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

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According the National Duals Invitational website, the top eight teams in the 16-team bracket will receive significant payouts. The winner of the National Duals Invitational will receive $250,000. Second and third place will receive $175,000, while fourth place and fifth place get $100,000 each. Sixth through eighth place will earn between $40,000, $25,000 and $20,000 and each participating team will also receive $20,000 for attending and will have the opportunity to compete for $50,000 in team takedown bonuses.

Oklahoma State will once again serve as the host school and the event will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The arena recently hosted the 2023 NCAA Championships and will host the 2025 Big 12 Championships.

Other programs that have accepted invites so far include Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and Wyoming

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