Rutgers Wrestling lands Anthony Knox + B1G schedule underway: TKR Podcast

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, Richie O’Leary is joined by On3 National News Desk analyst and Rutgers Wrestling play by play analyst Nick Kosko to talk the commitment of blue-chip recruit Anthony Knox, the rest of the recruiting class and offer a prediction on how the Scarlet Knights finish the 2025-26 season.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

00:00 Introduction to Rutgers Wrestling and Anthony Knox

01:23 The Recruitment Journey of Anthony Knox

05:48 Impact of Anthony Knox on Rutgers Wrestling

11:06 NIL’s role in Rutgers Wrestling recruiting

15:23 The remainder of the 2026 recruiting class

20:16 Future of Rutgers Wrestling: Recruiting Insights

24:54 Current Season Performance: Analyzing Dual Meets

31:05 Looking Ahead: Big Ten and NCAA Predictions

The Knight Report joins On3 Sports

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family!

There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.

If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected], and we will do our best to help you shortly!