Rutgers Wrestling lands Cornell transfer wrestler Brett Ungar

Rutgers Wrestling has made another addition via the Transfer Portal today, as the Scarlet Knights have now landed a commitment from former Cornell 133-pounds wrestler Brett Ungar, sources confirmed to The Knight Report.

Ungar just finished up his fourth season with the Big Red before announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal last month.

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Will Bentancourt’s background

As a member of the 2022 recruiting class, Ungar hails from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and wrestled for both Hunterdon Central (NJ) and Notre Dame Green Pond (PA) in high school and finished with a record of 143-5 despite missing a season due to COVID-19 and another half of a year due to an injury.

Following his high school career, he enrolled at Cornell ahead of the 2022-23 season and finished with a record of 20-13, reached the round of 12 in the NCAA Wrestling Championships and was named an All-Ivy League honorable mention.

A year later, he would continue his strong performance and finished with a record of 20-9 overall, qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Championships yet again, but this time made the round of 16 before falling out. Ungar would go on to redshirt the 2024-25 season and this past year, he went 7-4 early on in the season, but didn’t participate in any matches past early December.

Expect Ungar to slot into the open 133-pound spot on the Rutgers Wrestling roster this upcoming, with the hope that he can return to his early glory days at Cornell, where he made some solid runs in the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

For more on what other moves the program has made this offseason, check out the Rutgers Wrestling Transfer Tracker here.