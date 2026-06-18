Rutgers Wrestling learns 2026-27 Big Ten opponents

On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced the home and away opponents for each of the wrestling programs for the 2026-27 season.

Rutgers Wrestling is entering their 20th season under head coach Scott Goodale coming off of a season where they finished with a 14-5 dual meet record and a 5-3 mark in Big Ten matches. The Scarlet Knights made some serious offseason changes this year, adding several notable transfers and added a familiar face as a the Associate Head Coach former wrestler Anthony Ashnault.

Dates, times and television information will be announced later in the year.

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Rutgers Wrestling’s 2026-27 Big Ten Opponents

Home Matches

Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State

Away Matches

Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin

Along with these matches, The Knight Report has also confirmed that Lehigh will visit Jersey Mike’s Arena for the non-conference part of the schedule. Expect more non-conference matches to be announced soon.