Rutgers Wrestling tabs Princeton's Anthony Ashnault as Associate Head Coach

Rutgers Wrestling is bringing a legendary Scarlet Knight back into the fold after two years away.

The Scarlet Knights have hired Princeton University assistant coach Anthony Ashnault as the program’s new Associate Head Coach, a source confirmed to The Knight Report. He begins his second stint as an assistant after doing so for two seasons from 2021-23.

The former Rutgers national champion spent the past two seasons down the street at Princeton as an assistant coach for the program. The Tigers recently had five NCAA qualifiers, including Marc-Anthony McGowan, who finished second at 125 pounds.

Ashnault won the 2019 national title at 149 pounds and is the only four-time All-American and three-time Big Ten champion in program history. He joins the staff after assistant Steve Mytych stepped down last week, with Joe Pollard and Mikey Labriola already in the fold as assistants under head coach Scott Goodale.

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Ashnault’s Bio from Princeton Tigers…

“Anthony Ashnault, a highly accomplished wrestler, joined the Princeton wrestling program as assistant coach in May 2024.

His first year on the Tiger bench, Ashnault helped coach five Tigers to the NCAA tournament, with two claiming Ivy League individual championships en-route to Philadelphia.

Ashnault, a South Plainfield, N.J. native and Rutgers alum, was crowned NCAA Champion in 2019 at 149 pounds and holds the record for the most wins in Rutgers history with 123 victories.

Additionally, he secured Big Ten Championship titles in 2016-17 and 2019 and was a finalist for the prestigious Hodge Trophy. In 2025, Ashnault was inducted into the Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame.

Ashnault’s achievements extend beyond collegiate wrestling; he is a two-time Pan American Champion and emerged victorious at the 2018 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. In freestyle wrestling, Ashnault claimed the 2014 Asics University Freestyle National Championship and proudly represented the USA as a member of the 2014 University World Team.”