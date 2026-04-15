Scarlet Knight Enterprises Names Inaugural Board of Directors

Almost a month after launching Scarlet Knights Enterprises and appointing Oliver Luck as Chairman of the Board, Rutgers Athletics took the next step today and announced their inaugural board of directors for the corporate entity.

Oliver Luck – Chairman of the Board

Finn Wentworth – Sports and Media Executive; co-founder of YES Network and former President of YankeeNets

Michael Flaherty – Vice President/General Manager, Nike Basketball – North America

Kathryn Tappen – NBC Sports broadcaster and Rutgers alumna (cross country/track and field)

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now

As mentioned above, Luck was previously announced when the department launched Scarlet Knights Enterprises back in early March. However the other three names are all new to the board.

FINN WENTWORTH – He’s a Morristown, New Jersey native who spent a ton of time working with several of the local professional sports organizations, as he was the COO and CEO of Yankeenets. This was the holding company for the New York Yankees, New Jersey Nets, and New Jersey Devils teams.

MICHAEL FLAHERTY – Flaherty is a Rutgers alumnus (RC’ 00) and spent his four years in Piscataway, where he served as a student manager and was even head manager from 1998-2000 for the men’s basketball program. Along with that, he has deep ties to the basketball world working for over two decades working with Nike, Jordan Brand and the NBA.

KATHRYN TAPPEN – Another Rutgers alum, Tappen was a former cross country and track and field letterwinner for the Scarlet Knights before jumping into the broadcasting field, where her career took off. She’s currently a reporter / host for NBC Sports, TNT, and the NHL Network, where she’s covered events such as the Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football, Stanley Cup Playoffs and major golf championships.

The three of them will be working alongside Chairman of the Board Oliver Luck, Rutgers Board of Governors Chair Amy Towers, and Rutgers Director of Athletics Keli Zinn to help take the Scarlet Knights to the next level both on and off the field.

What is Scarlet Knight Enterprises?

According to Rutgers Athletics, “Scarlet Knight Enterprises has unified the athletic department’s key business operations into a single, purpose-driven entity designed to create strategic partnerships that elevate brand visibility and produce revenue growth.

By combining multimedia rights, marketing and NIL opportunities, the organization connects student-athletes and partners through innovative content, premium experiences and expanded engagement across digital, broadcast and live-event platforms.”