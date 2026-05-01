2027 South Carolina RB Trenton Lynch commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football continues their tear on the recruiting trail, as the Scarlet Knights have added a new commit to their 2027 recruiting class in running back Trenton Lynch from South Carolina. This is the second commit in as many days for the Scarlet Knights.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pounds tailback plays for Spartanburg High School recruit and took his first visit to campus this past April and after thinking it over for a few weeks decided to make the leap and commit to Rutgers Football.

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This past Fall as a high school junior, Lynch put up some very impressive numbers. He rushed 130 times for 1,204 yards (9.3ypc) to go along with 17 touchdowns. He also displayed his skills as a receiver out of the backfield, hauling in 37 receptions for 356 yards and two more scores on the year.

Lynch also held offers from the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and several others before ultimately choosing the Scarlet Knights in the end.

The South Carolina native also had an Official Visit planned to check out Cincinnati this summer, but with his commitment, his recruitment will likely shut down as he gets ready for his senior season in South Carolina.

Lynch becomes the sixth member of the 2027 recruiting class for Rutgers Football, joining tight ends Sydney Padilla and Saleh Atariwa, offensive lineman James Cocozzo, linebacker Moses Poku-Kankam, and safety Trent Buttles.