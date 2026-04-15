Tariq Francis set to return to Rutgers Basketball for 2026-27 season

Rutgers Basketball continues to do pretty well with player retention this offseason, as guard Tariq Francis became the latest to take to social media to announce that he’s returning to the Scarlet Knights for the 2026-27 season.

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The 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and originally went on to spend two years at NJIT before enrolling at Rutgers ahead of this past 2025-26 season.

Following his career at NJIT, Francis appeared in 34 games (21 starts) and averaged 17.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game for the Scarlet Knights. Along with that, he also shot 41.9% from the field, 35.1% from beyond the arc, and 91.1% from the free throw line.

Francis joins a list of Scarlet Knights to announce their return to the program this offseason, and you can check out the latest on Rutgers Basketball’s offseason moves right here in our Transfer Portal Tracker.