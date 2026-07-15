The Knight Report Live Ask The Experts Chat: July 15th Edition

The Knight Report members can click the link below and get all of their Rutgers Athletics and recruiting questions answered by our staff in our weekly Ask The Experts chat.

Every week, The Knight Report publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts answer questions from Scarlet Knights fans about the any of the athletic programs, their recruiting efforts, or whatever else they might want to know in this thread below. If we don’t know the answer, we’ll work our hardest to find out the latest and provide the best answer possible.

Not a member? Click here and you can join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and get 50% off an annual subscription!

On top of that, you can get the latest on Rutgers Athletics delivered right to you inbox every single day.

Never miss breaking news or another TKR article again. Click HERE to sign up for The Knight Report’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters