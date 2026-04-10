The Latest on Rutgers Basketball, Football, Transfer Portal & More - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel break down everything Rutgers Football coaches Eddie Allen and Elijah Hodge had to say in their spring pressers yesterday.

They also dive in on the latest Brandin Knight / UNC rumors and update where things stand with both the men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs in the Transfer Portal.

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