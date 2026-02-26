Three players to watch versus Rutgers Baseball in the Keith LeClair Classic

Rutgers Baseball has been up and down to start the 2026 season, winning their first series of the season against Charleston and losing two out of three to Virginia Tech last weekend.

This weekend will be a bit different, as the Scarlet Knights are participating in the Keith LeClair Classic, an annual baseball tournament hosted by East Carolina University down in Greenville, North Carolina

On Friday, Rutgers will take on the home team in East Carolina. A day later, the. Scarlet Knights will be the home team as they face off against Western Carolina, and in the finale, Rutgers will face Troy on Sunday.

With all that being said, here’s a look at three players to watch throughout the weekend.

First Pitch Times for Rutgers Baseball

Friday vs. East Carolina – 4:30pm – ESPN+

Saturday vs. Western Carolina – 12:00pm – ESPN+

Sunday vs. Troy – 11:00am – ESPN+

Never miss breaking news or another TKR article again. Click HERE to sign up for The Knight Report’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters

East Carolina LHP Ethan Norby

Coming into the 2026 season, East Carolina left-handed pitcher Ethan Norby was named one of the top left-handed pitchers in all of college baseball. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound southpaw is also viewed as a Top 100 prospect for the 2026 MLB Draft.

Last year in his sophomore season, Norby posted an 8-4 record with a 3.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9, and 11.9 K/9. However, Norby has struggled a bit to begin his junior season and he’s looking to rebound after two rough outings.

On the mound, Norby has a four-pitch mix including his fastball, slider, cutter, and curveball. Currently fastball sits in the low-90s and tops out at 95 mph, while his slider is his best pitch and generates a ton of swing-and-miss. On MLB Pipeline, Norby is the No. 70 overall draft prospect for the 2026 MLB Draft.

Western Carolina SS Trent Turner

Fifth-year senior Trent Turner is one of the top returning players from the Southern Conference last season. The former JUCO transfer was also named to the 2026 Preseason All-Southern Conference First Team recently.

For the 2025 season, Turner started in all 58 games and slashed .329/.402/.585 with 77 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 58 RBIs, 21 walks, and a .988 OPS.

The North Carolina native has continued to play at a high level for Western Carolina, slashing .286/.355/.429 with eight hits, one double, one home run, four RBIs, and a .783 OPS through seven games.

Troy INF Nico Azpilcueta

Senior infielder / designated hitter Nico Azpilcueta was one of the biggest additions Troy made out of the Transfer Portal this offseason. He is coming off a terrific season at Stony Brook and has continued to play so far this season for the Trojans.

Last year with Stony Brook, he started all 52 games and slashed .320/.390/.711 with 62 hits, 14 doubles, 20 home runs, 61 RBIs, 49 runs scored, and a 1.102 OPS.

So far in the 2026 season, Azpilcueta has been contributing quite a bit for the Trojans’ offense. He’s slashed .278/.350/.611 with five hits, three doubles, and a home run. He was also named a Preseason First-Team All-American by the NCBWA.