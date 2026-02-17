Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball'sopening series win versus Charleston

Rutgers Baseball opened their 2026 season with a 3-1 road series win over the College of Charleston this past weekend. After dropping the season opener on Friday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights went on to rattle off three straight wins to clinch the series victory.

Rutgers got their season off to a strong start with some very impressive offense and solid pitching. One of the Scarlet Knights top pitchers returned from a injury last season and was electric, while they also had some newcomers shine in their first weekend series of the season.

Here are my three takeaways from the series win over Charleston.

Rutgers bounces back after rough start

Rutgers came into this season with a bunch of question marks, as they also lost a lot of players to the Draft and Transfer Portal. Despite the losses, Head Coach Steve Owens and crew were active as ever in the Transfer Portal and brought in a practically a brand new roster this offseason.

In the season opener, Rutgers struggled a bit and came out flat, going on to lose 8-3 in game one. After that loss, the Scarlet Knights swept the Saturday doubleheader and run-ruled the College of Charleston in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

The Scarlet Knights had some great offensive performances, and solid pitching from both the returning starters and newcomers. After a long offseason, Rutgers impressed and proved that they could be better than most people expected.

Welcome back, Zach Konstantinovsky!

Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Zach Konstantinovsky returned to the mound after missing all of last season with an injury. In his first outing back, the New Jersey native was electric and helped the Scarlet Knights pick up their first win of the season.

On the mound, Konstantinovsky pitched five innings, allowing two hits, one run, one walk, and a career-best nine strikeouts. He posted a 1.80 ERA with a .0.60 WHIP, and a .118 opponent batting average.

Having Konstantinovsky back in the rotation should help the Scarlet Knights stay in a couple of tightly contested games. He had the Cougars lineup guessing all day and got plenty of swing-and-misses with his slider.

Newcomers help clinch the series victory

With so many new players on the roster, the Scarlet Knights needed some of their newcomers to play at a high level. The early returns from their Transfer Portal haul has been impresive, with newcomers throughout both the lineup and the pitching staff playing well this past weekend.

On the mound, University of San Diego transfer Dallin Harrison pitched well in his first start as a Scarlet Knight. He threw five innings, allowing six hits, one run, no walks, and six strikeouts. Relief pitchers Jordan Savinon and Jacob Pedersen also threw well in their Rutgers debuts.

At the plate, the Scarlet Knights had a few newcomers who played very well, specifically Campbell transfer Charle Meglio went 7-for-17 on the weekend with one double, one home run, four RBIs, and two stolen bases. There was also DII transfer Quinten Perilli, who went 3-for-9 with one home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Solid start to the season all around.