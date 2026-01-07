Top NJ recruit, former Cornell commit Anthony Knox commits to Rutgers Wrestling

Rutgers Wrestling lands one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history, as St. John Vianney graduate wrestler Anthony Knox has signed with the program, sources tell The Knight Report.

A historic prep career

Knox is considered one of the best wrestlers in New Jersey high school history, as one of five to ever win four individual state championships. He joined the likes of Mike Grey, Anthony Ashnault, Andrew Campolattano, and Nick Suriano as the only others to accomplish such a feat, finishing his career with a 144-1 overall record. Suriano and Ashnault are each considered among the greats in Rutgers Wrestling history as well, as they both brought the only NCAA titles to the banks in 2019.

Just recently Knox took to social media to announce his decommitment from Cornell, and that’s when Rutgers got back in the fold and hosted him recently for an Official Visit. The visit went so well that it ended up sealing the deal for Head Coach Scott Goodale and the rest of the Scarlet Knights.

The New Jersey native is currently taking a gap year and will enroll at his future program for the 2026-27 season.

What kind of wrestler is Knox?

The Knight Report reached out to On3 Wrestling Analyst Nick Kosko to learn more about Knox and how talented of a wrestler he is and could be.

“Knox is a special talent. Having broadcasted some of his high school career, especially at the end in his pursuit of a fourth New Jersey state title, he is one of the best prospects I have seen in recent memory. His technique is nearly flawless with room to grow and him reopening his recruitment could certainly change a program’s fortunes.”

According to MatScouts, Knox was the No. 4 overall high school senior, the No. 6 pound-for-pound wrestler in the 2024-25 high school rankings, and the No. 1 overall prospect at 126 pounds.