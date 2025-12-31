Vic Hall leaves for Virginia Tech, Transfer Portal Preview: TKR Podcast
The Knight Report Podcast is back, as the crew of Mike and Richie the departure of safeties coach Vic Hall to Virginia Tech, what it means for Rutgers and the latest on the Defensive Coordinator search.
They then pivot to discussing the latest ahead of Friday’s opening of the Transfer Portal and throw out some potential names to watch.
Notable Timestamps
- 02:00 Vic Hall’s Departure and Its Implications
- 04:37 Defensive Coaching Changes and Future Prospects
- 09:11 Defensive Coordinator Search: Challenges and Theories
- 16:42 Transfer Portal Insights and Player Prospects
- 28:22 Tight End Talent and Transfers
- 29:07 Offensive Line Prospects
- 30:03 Tackling the Tackle Position
- 32:57 Defensive Line Targets
- 38:01 Linebacker Needs
- 39:56 Cornerback Considerations
- 44:27 Safety Solutions
- 46:16 Closing Thoughts
The Knight Report joins On3 Sports
With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.
There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.
