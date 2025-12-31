Vic Hall leaves for Virginia Tech, Transfer Portal Preview: TKR Podcast

The Knight Report Podcast is back, as the crew of Mike and Richie the departure of safeties coach Vic Hall to Virginia Tech, what it means for Rutgers and the latest on the Defensive Coordinator search.

They then pivot to discussing the latest ahead of Friday’s opening of the Transfer Portal and throw out some potential names to watch.

02:00 Vic Hall’s Departure and Its Implications

04:37 Defensive Coaching Changes and Future Prospects

09:11 Defensive Coordinator Search: Challenges and Theories

16:42 Transfer Portal Insights and Player Prospects

28:22 Tight End Talent and Transfers

29:07 Offensive Line Prospects

30:03 Tackling the Tackle Position

32:57 Defensive Line Targets

38:01 Linebacker Needs

39:56 Cornerback Considerations

44:27 Safety Solutions

46:16 Closing Thoughts

