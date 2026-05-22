WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

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THEY SAID IT….

Athlon Sports BOLD predictions on Rutgers: “Rutgers may not contend for a Big Ten title in 2026, but there will likely be a couple of players who gain national attention. Running back Antwan Raymond rushed for 1,200 yards last year, and WR KJ Duff tallied over 1,000 receiving yards.

If those two players have strong 2026 seasons, being consensus All-Americans is not out of the question. What will help their cause is Rutgers having a winning season, something the team missed out on last year.”

Greg McElory names Antwan Raymond Top 10 RB for 2026: “You look at the speed, you look at the size, all that stuff – it’s not going to jump off the page to you,” McElroy said. “But the production and how difficult is he to get to the ground? He’s really good with his vision, he’s very elusive and he made a bunch of guys miss last year. … If he got the national spotlight every week, I think people would realize just how good this young man is because he’s probably the most under-exposed top-end back in the entire Power Four.”

Rutgers Recruit Scoop

With Official Visits set to kick off next week, here’s a look at who will be on campus separated by Rutgers chances with each of them.

COMMITTED PROSPECTS

GOOD CHANCE THEY CAN LOCK THEM UP

HARD TO SAY RIGHT NOW

UNLIKELY RIGHT NOW, OTHER OVS PLANNED

OT Terrance Smith (Lansdale Catholic – PA)

The Knight Report Crystal Ball

Rutgers Football will add several commits during the first OV weekend.

Rutgers Basketball will fill the remainder of the OOC schedule with low-majors.

Dylan Harper Makes History

Dylan Harper made history in the San Antonio Spurs’ game one win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harper became the second rookie with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a playoff game, joining Magic Johnson. He finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals, and six assists in 47 minutes.

Harper was also named All-Rookie First Team, while Ace Bailey was Second Team.

Award Winning Week for Rutgers Athletics

Rutgers had several athletes earn awards this week, including….

Men’s Lacrosse

Joe Juengerkes – USILA Third Team All-American

Justin Lawler – Liam Gleason Humanitarian Award

Women’s Rowing

Juliann Northrop, Megan Pruitt, and Hannah Roetger – Big Ten All-Freshman Team

The women’s rowing team will also appear in the NCAA Championships for the seventh straight year.



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