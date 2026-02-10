What is Rutgers getting in these newly hired defensive coaches?

Rutgers Football recently added three new assistant coaches to the staff in former South Dakota Head Coach Travis Johansen, Drake Head Coach Joe Woodley, and Drake Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers coach Adam Cox.

Now we know Johansen will be the Scarlet Knights Defensive Coordinator, we know Cox will be the safeties coach, and Woodley will be a part of the defensive side of the ball, with his role still to be determined. What we don’t know is all that much about these coach.

To learn more about each of them, we here at The Knight Report reached out several coaches, journalists and more to see what they had to say about Rutgers Football’s newest assistant coaches.

Defensive Coordinator Travis Johansen

FCS Football Central’s Zach McKinnell: “He did a really great job at South Dakota last year, especially reloading on the defensive side of the ball. They had a real rough first half of the season, but absolutely found a way to click it into gear when it mattered most and somehow won 10 games. They were on the verge of missing the playoffs at one point, but ended up finishing second in the MVFC and made a run to the quarterfinals.”

Illinois State DL coach Rob Snyder: “Travis is an incredible coach and leader—One of the absolute best I’ve ever been around. Does a great job devising sound game plans and exploiting opponents weaknesses. His scheme is easy for players, difficult for opponents. Just a very detailed teacher, his players love to play for him, and coaches love to work with him. Very grateful for our time together at South Dakota, he gave me a lot of autonomy to teach and develop my guys. He did a good job setting clear expectations for everyone and was result oriented. Made it really easy to do my job and get my guys to be the absolute best they could be fundamentally. Rutgers got an elite ball coach!”

William Penn University AHC / DC Jay Burns: “I didn’t play for him, but I worked under him his first year at South Dakota. The players will be prepared as will the coaches. He’s very good at identifying the right people – high character, love football and ready to work. His track record speaks for itself the guy is a winner.”

Defensive Assistant Coach Joe Woodley

CycloneReport publisher Bill Seals on Drake HC Joe Woodley: “I’ve kept in touch with him over the past several years, as I’m a Grand View alum myself. Grand View is in a class of its own at the NAIA level right now.He was an understudy to his dad Mike (Woodley), who led the program to its first national title in 2013. Mike had also coached at Iowa State while Joe played in Ames. Honestly I thought it was a strange move to go to Drake at this stage of his career, as its a non-scholarship FCS program, so you’re already fighting an uphill battle from the get-go. But they somehow won their conference and made it to the FCS playoffs where they (strangely enough) lost to South Dakota and Travis Johansen in the first round. As for him at Iowa State, he was recruited out of West Des Moines (IA) Valley HS as a fullback under Dan McCarney and played there for three seasons before switching to the defensive side of the ball for his senior season and playing linebacker. He was part of some very successful (for Iowa State standards, at the time) teams. He comes from a huge coaching family and in addition to his dad, his older brother Brian is the head coach at nearby Johnston High School. Another older brother (Matt Woodley) is an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest under Steve Forbes. I think this is a tremendous hire for Rutgers and, along with Johansen and the other coach coming from Drake, could open up recruiting territory in the Midwest. Joe is an awesome evaluator of talent and recruiter.”

FCS Football Central’s Zach McKinnell: “We only got to really cover him for a year at Drake, but I was following NAIA when he was at Grand View. Last year at Drake was super impressive because this was one of the most competitive Pioneer League races I’ve ever seen since covering the FCS. He found a way to reload that roster and had one of the best defenses in the PFL. Three of his four losses were to Top 25 teams, which included two games against South Dakota, where they competed pretty well for a non-scholarship school.

Now his defenses at Grand View were extremely physical. If I’m not mistaken, in 2024 they won the NAIA Championship, where they held their opponents to like 8.0 points per game and less than 4.0 yards per play. He’s going to be a rising star, don’t be shocked if he’s a Power-Four Defensive Coordinator and even a Power-Four head coach one day soon.”

Safeties coach Adam Cox

Anonymous FBS assistant on Drake DC Adam Cox: “Grew up on a farm, he’s a hard worker, smart guy, and a little crazy, but coaches hard.”