Where is Greg Schiano in CBS Sports' Power Four head coach rankings?

CBS Sports has ranked all the Power-Four head coaches throughout college football ahead of the 2026 season and they have Greg Schiano just outside the Top 50 overall.

The leader of the Scarlet Knights checks in at No. 52 in the country, that’s down nine spots from the No. 43 spot that he occupied a year ago.

Out of 10 voters, one had Schiano as high as No. 41 and someone else had him as low as No. 61. In the end, he finishes just behind new Ole Miss Head Coach Pete Golding and just ahead of Cincinnatti’s Head Coach Scott Satterfield. This ranking also slots as the No. 16 overall head coach in the conference, only ahead of Maryland’s Mike Locksley and Northwestern’s David Braun.

“Schiano has received plenty of respect from our panel in the past, but it looks like we’re all kind of moving on to shinier, newer things.,” Tom Fornelli writes. “The Knights went 5-7 last year and only 2-7 in Big Ten play. Schiano has been back at Rutgers for six years now and has yet to finish with a winning conference record as a Big Ten school. It’s another place that isn’t easy to win, but it’s hard to justify putting him too high on your ballot without a “breakthrough” season to hang his hat on.

When looking ahead at the upcoming 2026 schedule, the opposing head coaches appeared all throughout the rankings, with some near the top of the list and some near the bottom.

No. 1 Curt Cignetti (Indiana)

No. 10 Kyle Whittingham (Michigan)

No. 16 Matt Campbell (Penn State)

No. 17 Lincoln Riley (USC)

No. 37 Matt Rhule (Nebraska)

No. 43 Pat Fitzgerald (Michigan State)

No. 57 David Braun (Northwestern)

No. 55 Mike Locksley (Maryland)

No. 61 Bill O’Brien (Boston College)

Check out the full list of Power-Four HC rankings here.