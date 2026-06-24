Which Rutgers Football players will attend Big Ten Media Days in July?

Rutgers Football has announced the three Scarlet Knights that will attend the 2026 Big Ten Media Days out in Chicago, Illinois with running back Antwan Raymond, wide receiver KJ Duff, and offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah all set to join head coach Greg Schiano on July 28th for the multi-day event.

For each of these players, it will be their first time attending the event. However it shouldn’t be all that shocking to see any of these three on the list, since the three of these guy led the best offense that Scarlet Knight fans have seen in a very long time.

Join The Knight Report now and get 50% off an annual subscription!

Starting with Raymond, he enters year three with the program after enrolling a year early, skipping his senior year of high school. This past season, Raymond carried the ball 244 times for ,1241 yards and 18 touchdowns on the year.

Moving on to Duff, he also had a very strong performance on the field in 2025. He led the Scarlet Knights with 60 receptions for 1,084 and seven touchdowns, as he was the first 1,000+ yard receiver for the program since Leonte Carroo in 2014.

Lastly is Asamoah, and he’s the third of the offensive player to make the cut for this year’s B1G Media Day. In 2025, he allowed a team low 11 pressures on the year per PFF and earned several postseason honors and even more preseason honors ahead of this 2026 season.

Along with Rutgers, they will be joined by Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, USC, and Wisconsin on the first day of the multi-day event. Stay tuned for coverage of each day likely starting at 1:00pm ET and televised on the Big Ten Network.

Head coach Greg Schiano will enter the 2026 season with a 99-108 overall record with the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers Football has won six or more games in two of the past three seasons, as Schiano and crew hope to make it back to another bowl game this season.