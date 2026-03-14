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Who stays? Who Goes? Predicting Rutgers Basketball's offseason moves

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary1 hour agoOn3Richie
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at UCLA
Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) and UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34), Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Emmanuel Ogbole (21), guard Lino Mark (2) and guard Kaden Powers (3) battle for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Now that the season is over, TKR offers their predictions on which Rutgers basketball players will return and which will leave.

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