Will Rutgers retain Coquese Washington? The case for and against

Keli Zinn faces her first pivotal decision this coming March.

Rutgers Women’s Basketball’s regular season has come to a close, with another backslide further into the Big Ten basement at 9-20 overall and 1-17 in the Big Ten, ending the season on an 11-game losing streak.

The Scarlet Knights sit with a 42-84 record through four years under head coach Coquese Washington, including an 11-61 mark in Big Ten play. That number shrinks to a 6-48 record in the last three seasons after a five-win conference campaign in Washington’s first year.

15 of Rutgers’ 20 losses this season came by double-digits, with ten coming by over 40 points. The Scarlet Knights were flat-out noncompetitive in much of Big Ten play this season, and that has plagued Rutgers for much of Washington’s tenure.

There are still two seasons left on Washington’s contract, with a $1.675 million buyout after this season. Zinn’s direction on this front — coaching change or not — will certainly alter the program’s short-term future, but could also have ramifications in the long-term for a program that regularly went toe-to-toe with, and was considered among, the nation’s elite. What’s the best argument for both sides?

The case to run it back

Even with the crooked numbers in the win column, Washington made her own case following the Scarlet Knights’ final home game, a ten-point loss to Indiana, where Rutgers relinquished multiple double-digit leads.

“When I look at this year, our biggest issue this year has been the availability of players,” said Washington in her postgame press conference. “In particular, the players that we brought in out of the portal this year. I think, you know, going into last week, our top six players had played something like 45 minutes together this year. I even think you saw tonight when they’re out there together, they can be pretty good, but they have not just been on the court together this year for a variety of illnesses and injuries and different things.”

There is a legitimate argument to be made on that front. At nearly every turn, the Scarlet Knights have dealt with maladies to core pieces of the rotation.

Faith Blackstone missed the first five games with an ankle injury. Lauryn Swann suffered an injury of her own in the season opener and missed nearly the entire rest of the nonconference slate, and appeared to be hampered by injury for most of — if not all of — the rest of the season. Yacine Ndiaye was lost for the season midway through December.

Once conference play got in full swing, illness struck, taking games away from leading options Nene Ndiaye, Zachara Perkins, and Imani Lester. And even once the flu-like symptoms subsided, Ndiaye, Perkins, Lester, and Blackstone — the team’s top four leading scorers — dealt with additional short-term injuries of their own throughout the Big Ten gauntlet.

The team’s depth was tested at practically every turn, marking the third straight year unavailability — particularly in the backcourt — kept the team from taking steps forward.

The other main factor in Washington’s favor comes in a big-picture sense. It’s no secret across campus that Rutgers Athletics has not built the requisite NIL infrastructure or warchests to compete at a Big Ten level. Women’s basketball is no different in that regard.

Zinn has felt comfortable talking about getting proper resources in order for football and men’s basketball, with Greg Schiano and Steve Pikiell entrenched in their roles. Much of the focus has been preparing for the transfer portal season, arming the coaches with the proper resources to compete.

If Washington is retained, it will be in no small part because Zinn wants to give her a chance to rebuild the program with the proper financial backing to build out a roster that can compete in the Big Ten.

The case to make a change

The main argument for starting over is a fairly simple one, spelled out from the top of the university:

W-I-N(s), or lack thereof.

Zinn and President William Tate have not been shy about their expectations for Rutgers as an athletic department, especially considering the work Zinn and her staff have put in to give their coaches a fighting chance in the modern day of college athletics.

The Scarlet Knights simply have not had the success on the court to fully justify running it back. But it hasn’t just been this season. Rutgers has endured a steady decline even since Washington’s aforementioned first year, when the Scarlet Knights rostered just eight players (three returners, three transfers, two freshmen) and gutted out five conference wins, with a miraculous year-long bill of health.

The bigger issue is not just the lack of wins in a vacuum; it’s how the decline has accelerated.

Throughout Washington’s four years, Rutgers has been consistently plagued by two issues on the offensive side: turnovers and three-point shooting. The Scarlet Knights ranked in the bottom four in turnover rate in conference play all four years, and in the bottom three in three-point percentage.

Especially in modern basketball, those two metrics combined lead to a disastrous offense, as Rutgers finished in the bottom two in Bart Torvik’s adjusted offensive efficiency during conference play for all four seasons.

In the prior three years, the Scarlet Knights played at a blazing-fast pace and took plenty of shots, which could at least somewhat mask the turnover issues and lack of a perimeter threat. This season, though, Rutgers ranked 261st nationally in adjusted tempo, but the problems remained, and even got worse.

It sports a bottom-60 effective field goal percentage in the entire country, and the fewer possessions have only exacerbated the offense’s issues in creating good shots in the half-court, ranking 243rd nationally in three-point percentage and 319th in two-point percentage.

Long story short, during Washington’s tenure, the offense does not generate good shots — and far too often, doesn’t generate any shots at all.

When the same problems rear their ugly heads throughout an entire tenure despite a revolving door of personnel on the roster and — in the instance of this past offseason — the coaching staff, that leaves just one constant that burden can fall onto.

It hasn’t been for a lack of top-end talent walking through Jersey Mike’s Arena, either. Kaylene Smikle burst onto the scene almost immediately as a freshman, before a sophomore year cut short by injury and subsequent transfer. Kiyomi McMiller dazzled on the floor amid an explosive — positive and negative — lone year on campus. Destiny Adams blossomed into a star forward in the Big Ten, even without the aforementioned lead guards for much of her time in Piscataway.

Yet a constant issue was surrounding the stars with proper depth. Part of it is bad luck — given the injury issues of the last three years — but bad luck can only carry as an explanation so far when the team is left without proper depth for three consecutive years.

No matter which side of the decision Zinn falls upon, change needs to happen somewhere to help turn around a once-proud program before it falls too far into the Big Ten’s cellar.