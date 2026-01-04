Zahmir Dawud commits + Rutgers Transfer Portal Weekend Recap: TKR Podcast
The Knight Report Podcast is back, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Football adding their first Transfer Portal commit of the offseason in Villanova DB Zahmir Dawud.
After that, the guys dive into what’s next for this Transfer Portal recruiting class and the latest on several portal visitors.
Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!
Timestamps from The Knight Report Podcast
00:00 Introduction to the Night Report Podcast
01:16 Zahmir Dawud’s Commitment to Rutgers
05:33 Analyzing Dawud’s Skills and Potential Impact
13:06 Discussion on Coaching Changes and Future Prospects
22:10 Transfer Portal Updates and Player Movements
26:33 Evaluating Recent Visits and Commitments
33:05 Ryan Davis and Defensive Line Concerns
39:44 Justin Eaglin’s Potential as a Cornerback
43:18 Future Prospects and Closing Thoughts
The Knight Report joins On3 Sports
With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.
There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.
Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!
If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected] and we will do our best to help you shortly
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM