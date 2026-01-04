Zahmir Dawud commits + Rutgers Transfer Portal Weekend Recap: TKR Podcast

The Knight Report Podcast is back, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Football adding their first Transfer Portal commit of the offseason in Villanova DB Zahmir Dawud.

After that, the guys dive into what’s next for this Transfer Portal recruiting class and the latest on several portal visitors.

00:00 Introduction to the Night Report Podcast

01:16 Zahmir Dawud’s Commitment to Rutgers

05:33 Analyzing Dawud’s Skills and Potential Impact

13:06 Discussion on Coaching Changes and Future Prospects

22:10 Transfer Portal Updates and Player Movements

26:33 Evaluating Recent Visits and Commitments

33:05 Ryan Davis and Defensive Line Concerns

39:44 Justin Eaglin’s Potential as a Cornerback

43:18 Future Prospects and Closing Thoughts

