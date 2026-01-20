Anchors Aweigh Live - Spring Sports

We got the old gang together for a special live taping of the Anchors Aweigh podcast from Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis, one of our loyal sponsors. Producer Chris Servello and John Schofield from the Sing Second pod provide support as we interview spring sports coaches Joe Amplo (men’s lacrosse), Cindy Timchal (women’s lacrosse) and Chuck Ristano (baseball). We start off the pod by talking to Paul LaRochelle, vice president of Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis and a huge supporter of Navy Athletics.

