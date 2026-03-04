Anchors Aweigh Podcast - Basketball, Track and Field

Navy men’s track and field captured its sixth straight Patriot League Indoor Championship this past weekend. Jamie Cook, Director of Navy track and field, joins the pod to review the meet and highlight the team’s top performers. Navy Men’s Basketball Insider Mike Heary reviews this historic season and looks ahead to the Patriot League Tournament. Heary, a former Navy great and longtime color commentator for Navy basketball radio broadcasts, brings unique insight and analysis.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts