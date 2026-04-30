Anchors Aweigh Podcast - NFL Draft, Spring Football, Golf

Navy football had two players picked in the NFL Draft for the first time in seven decades. Mike James, publisher of The Mid Report and color commentator for the Navy Football Radio Network, joins the pod to talk about All-American nose guard Landon Robinson and standout slotback Eli Heidenreich getting drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. We also review Navy spring football camp and discuss which players made a move on the depth chart. We put the spotlight on Navy men’s golf, which captured the Patriot League Tournament championship for the first time since 2018.

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