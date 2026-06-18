Anchors Aweigh Podcast - Season Wrap-Up

The Anchors Aweigh podcast covering all things Navy Athletics closed out the 2025-26 season with a special episode highlighting our generous sponsors. We sincerely thank presenting sponsor The Graduate Annapolis Hotel along with associate sponsors Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis, Scott Schuetter and Crew Real Estate and Naval Academy Business Services Division. Both the Anchors Aweigh and Navy Football podcasts are part of the Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation “Fleet of Podcasts.”

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