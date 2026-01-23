Anchors Aweigh Podcast - Michael Kelly Talks Army-Navy, American Conference
We got the old gang together for a special live taping of the Anchors Aweigh podcast from Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis, one of our loyal sponsors....
Photos from the fourth quarter of the Navy Womens Basketball 86-68 win over American on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of...
Photos from the second quarter of the Navy Womens Basketball 86-68 win over American on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of...
Photos from the first quarter of the Navy Womens Basketball 86-68 win over American on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff...
Pregame photos from the Navy WBB vs American game on Wednesday January 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff photographer Alison Althouse....
The Anchors Aweigh podcast is pleased to announce that Mike Heary returns as our Navy men's basketball insider. Heary is the longtime color...
The Navy Football Podcast team closes out the 2025 season by reviewing the convincing victory over Cincinnati in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. We also...
Navy football closed out another memorable season by beating Cincinnati in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Mike James, publisher of The Mid Report and...
Navy football will look to make history by beating Cincinnati of the Big 12 Conference in the Liberty Bowl. The Midshipmen are seeking just the third...
The 126th edition of the Army-Navy Game produced another thriller. Navy rallied from a nine-point deficit to beat Army, 17-16. We review every aspect...
Photos from the second quarter of Navy’s 17-16 win over the Army Black Knights on December 13, 2025, as seen through the lens of staff photographer...
Photos from the first quarter of Navy’s 17-16 win over the Army Black Knights on December 13, 2025, as seen through the lens of staff photographer...
Photos of the pregame pageantry from the Army/Navy game on Saturday, December 13, 2025, as seen through the lens of staff photographer Alison...
Pregame warmup photos from the Army/Navy game on Saturday, December 13, 2025, as seen through the lens of staff photographer Alison Althouse....
The Anchors Aweigh, Navy Football, and Sing Second podcasts teamed up for a live taping from Army-Navy Game "Radio Row" at the Baltimore Convention...
The 126th Army-Navy Game will be played Saturday in Baltimore, and we thoroughly evaluate the matchup. Mike James, publisher of The Mid Report and...
Photos from the overtime period of the Navy Womens Basketball 69-67 OT loss to Duquesne on Sunday, November 30, 2025, as seen through the lens of...
Photos from the second half of the Navy Womens Basketball 69-67 OT loss to Duquesne on Sunday, November 30, 2025, as seen through the lens of staff...
Navy football posted an impressive victory over Memphis on Thanksgiving night to earn a share of first place in the American Conference. Mike James,...
Photos from the first half of the Navy Womens Basketball 69-67 OT loss to Duquesne on Sunday, November 30, 2025, as seen through the lens of staff...
Pregame warmup photos from the Navy Womens Basketball game vs the Duquesne Dukes on Sunday, November 30, 2025, as seen through the lens of staff...
Photos from the second half of the Navy Womens Basketball 59-52 win over Manhattan Jaspers on November 29, 2025, as seen through the lens of staff...
Photos from the first half of the Navy Womens Basketball 59-52 win over Manhattan Jaspers on November 29, 2025, as seen through the lens of staff...
Pregame warmup photos from the Navy Womens Basketball game vs the Manhattan Jaspers on Saturday, November 29, 2025, as seen through the lens of staff...
Mike James, publisher of The Mid Report and color commentator for the Navy Football Radio Network, previews the Thursday night primetime matchup with...