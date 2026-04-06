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Gallery - Lacrosse vs Holy Cross, Part 2

by: Alison Althouse47 minutes agoalisportshots

Photos from the Navy Men’s Lacrosse 20-13 win over Holy Cross on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff photographer Alison Althouse.

Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse

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