Gallery - Lacrosse vs Holy Cross, Part 2
Photos from the Navy Men’s Lacrosse 20-13 win over Holy Cross on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff photographer Alison Althouse.
Photos from the Navy Men’s Lacrosse 20-13 win over Holy Cross on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff photographer Alison Althouse.
Photos from the Navy Men’s Lacrosse 20-13 win over Holy Cross on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff photographer Alison...
This is an important spring camp for Navy football, which must replace a lot of production on both sides of the ball. Mike James, color commentator...
Part Two photo gallery from the Navy Women’s Lacrosse 11-6 win over Lehigh on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff...
Part One photo gallery from the Navy Women’s Lacrosse 11-6 win over Lehigh on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff...
Head coach Gavin Hickie joins the pod to talk about another outstanding season for Navy men's rugby, which is ranked second nationally going into the...
Coach Brian Newberry met with the media on Monday in advance of Navy football opening spring practice on Tuesday afternoon. The Midshipmen must...
Part Two photos from the Navy Womens Lacrosse Senior Day 17-6 win over Bucknell on Satureday, March 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff...
Part One photos from the Navy Womens Lacrosse Senior Day 17-6 win over Bucknell on Saturday, March 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff...
Becky Vautier, Navy Women's Basketball Insider for the Anchors Aweigh podcast, joins to talk about the Patriot League Tournament. We review Navy's...
Navy men's track and field captured its sixth straight Patriot League Indoor Championship this past weekend. Jamie Cook, Director of Navy track and...
Photos from the second quarter of the Navy Women’s Lacrosse 14-11 win over Florida on Saturday, February 28, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff...
Photos from the first quarter of the Navy Women’s Lacrosse 14-11 win over Florida on Saturday, February 28, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff...
Navy women's basketball coach Tim Taylor joins the podcast to talk about beating archrival Army in the Star game for the first time since 2018....
Photos from the second quarter of the Navy Men’s Lacrosse 12-11 win over Penn State on Saturday, February 21, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff...
Photos from the first quarter of the Navy Mens Lacrosse 12-11 win over Penn State on Saturday, February 21, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff...
First-year head coach Jon Perry joins the Anchors Aweigh podcast to discuss what is becoming a historical season for Navy men's basketball. The...
Photos from the second half of the Navy Womens Basketball 66-38 win over Colgate on Saturday, February 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff...
Photos from the first half of the Navy Womens Basketball 66-38 win over Colgate on Saturday, February 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff...
We preview the Navy baseball season by talking to head coach Chuck Ristano and senior captain Victor Izquierdo. The Midshipmen are picked third in...
We preview Navy women's lacrosse ahead of Friday's opener at Virginia. We interview legendary head coach Cindy Timchal and senior co-captain Emma...
We preview Navy men's lacrosse ahead of Saturday's season opener against High Point in Annapolis (weather permitting). We interview head coach Joe...
Naval Academy athletic director Michael Kelly joins the podcast to discuss President Donald Trump's announcement about the Army-Navy Game, possible...
We got the old gang together for a special live taping of the Anchors Aweigh podcast from Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis, one of our loyal sponsors....
Photos from the fourth quarter of the Navy Womens Basketball 86-68 win over American on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of...
Photos from the second quarter of the Navy Womens Basketball 86-68 win over American on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of...