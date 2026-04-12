Gallery - Navy Women’s Lacrosse vs Army - Part One

Part One photo gallery from the Navy Women’s Lacrosse 14-8 win over Army for the star on Saturday, April 11, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff photographer Alison Althouse.

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse

Credit: Alison Althouse