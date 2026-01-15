Navy WBB vs American - Pregame Photos
Pregame photos from the Navy WBB vs American game on Wednesday January 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff photographer Alison Althouse.
Navy Captain Maren Louridas meets in the middle of the court with the American captains ahead of the game.
Navy freshman Zoe Mesuch, #11, G from Clintondale NY
Navy junior Saran Moschella, #42, G from Staten Island NY
Navy Senior Morgan Demos, #23, F from Downers Grover IL
Navy sophomore Nia Henley, #25, G from Spotsylvania VA
Navy freshman Grace Minihane, #24, G/F from Colorado Spring CO
Navy sophomore Julianna Almeida, #6, G from North Arlington NJ
Navy Senior Kelli Giuliani, #1, G from Oakton VA
Navy Senior Kate Samson, #44, C from Richmond VA
Navy Senior Captain Maren Louridas, #30, G/F from Delmar NY
Navy sophomore Mary Gibbons, #5, G from Holden MA
Navy junior Lizzie Holder, #10, F from Stillwater MN
Navy freshman Sidney Quinn, #3, F from Verona NJ
Navy junior Zanai Barnett-Gay, #4, G from Glenn Dale MD
Navy freshman Christina Liggio, #33, G from Colts Neck NJ
Navy freshman Quinn Boettinger, #0, F from Schwenksville PA
Navy’s coaching and support staff lines up for the National Anthem
The National Anthem was sung by Midshipman 2nd Class Madison McRogers
Navy huddles before the game begins.