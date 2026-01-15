Navy WBB vs American - Pregame Photos

Pregame photos from the Navy WBB vs American game on Wednesday January 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff photographer Alison Althouse.

Navy Captain Maren Louridas meets in the middle of the court with the American captains ahead of the game.

Navy freshman Zoe Mesuch, #11, G from Clintondale NY

Navy junior Saran Moschella, #42, G from Staten Island NY

Navy Senior Morgan Demos, #23, F from Downers Grover IL

Navy sophomore Nia Henley, #25, G from Spotsylvania VA

Navy freshman Grace Minihane, #24, G/F from Colorado Spring CO

Navy sophomore Julianna Almeida, #6, G from North Arlington NJ

Navy Senior Kelli Giuliani, #1, G from Oakton VA

Navy Senior Kate Samson, #44, C from Richmond VA

Navy Senior Captain Maren Louridas, #30, G/F from Delmar NY

Navy sophomore Mary Gibbons, #5, G from Holden MA

Navy junior Lizzie Holder, #10, F from Stillwater MN

Navy freshman Sidney Quinn, #3, F from Verona NJ

Navy junior Zanai Barnett-Gay, #4, G from Glenn Dale MD

Navy freshman Christina Liggio, #33, G from Colts Neck NJ

Navy freshman Quinn Boettinger, #0, F from Schwenksville PA

Navy’s coaching and support staff lines up for the National Anthem

The National Anthem was sung by Midshipman 2nd Class Madison McRogers

Navy huddles before the game begins.