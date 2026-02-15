Navy WBB vs Colgate - Senior Day First Half Photos

Photos from the first half of the Navy Womens Basketball 66-38 win over Colgate on Saturday, February 14, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff photographer Alison Althouse.

Senior Kelli Giuliani, #1, G from Oakton VA – Giuliani will commission into the Marine Corps after graduation.

Senior Morgan Demos, #23, F from Downers Grove IL – Demos will enter the Surface Warfare community upon graduation.

Senior Kate Samson, #44, C from Richmond VA – Samson will enter the Surface Warfare community upon graduation.

Senior Captain Maren Louridas, #30, G from Delmar NY – Captain of Captains, Louridas will enter the Cyber Warfare community upon graduation.

Score at the end of the first half: Navy 35, Colgate 13.