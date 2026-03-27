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Navy WLAX vs Lehigh - Part Two Gallery

by: Alison Althouse46 minutes agoalisportshots

Part Two photo gallery from the Navy Women’s Lacrosse 11-6 win over Lehigh on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, as seen through the lens of staff photographer Alison Althouse.

Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse
Credit: Alison Althouse

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