A lot more riding on outcomes now for Clemson Football

A lot more riding on outcomes now for Clemson Footballby: Larry_Williams1 hour agoLarryWilliamsTIRead In AppThis time a year ago Dabo Swinney's team was a preseason top 5 pick and national title contender. The Tigers have regrouped this season in an attempt to show year-over-year improvement after a disappointing 7-6 campaign last fall. © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesIn an eat-what-you-kill world, Clemson hasn't eaten much of late. And courtroom victories don't bring nearly as much sustenance if they're not accompanied by wins on the field.