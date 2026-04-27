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A lot more riding on outcomes now for Clemson Football

Screenshot 2025-08-12 at 8.38.04 PMby: Larry_Williams1 hour agoLarryWilliamsTI
Dabo Swinney
This time a year ago Dabo Swinney's team was a preseason top 5 pick and national title contender. The Tigers have regrouped this season in an attempt to show year-over-year improvement after a disappointing 7-6 campaign last fall. © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an eat-what-you-kill world, Clemson hasn't eaten much of late. And courtroom victories don't bring nearly as much sustenance if they're not accompanied by wins on the field.

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