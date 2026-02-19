A question that will only be answered through more basketball.

CLEMSON — Through 14 conference games last season, Chase Hunter and Jaeden Zackery had combined to attempt 98 free throws and made 85 of them.

At the same point this season, Dillon Hunter and Jestin Porter have combined for 33 free-throw attempts in conference games and have made 24 of them.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

There are certainly other reasons that Clemson, which came back from California on a cloud after dispatching Stanford and Cal, has come crashing back down to earth with three consecutive losses.

You could probably start with defense, last seen in the Golden State turning the Golden Bears into a disheveled mess in the first half by holding them to 24-percent shooting on the way to a 22-point win.

Three days after the Tigers returned home, Virginia Tech blistered the nets in the first half at 59.3 percent.

Last night, Wake Forest shot 66.7 percent in the opening 20 minutes.

That’s no bueno, and hard to square given how much defense has been a part of this program’s DNA — and particularly this team’s, until recently.

Clemson guard Dillon Hunter (#2) is averaging 7.5 points per game. Hunter has started all 27 games and is averaging 28.2 points per contest. © John Hefti-Imagn Images

But you need to score points, too. And that part has been a heavier and heavier lift of late.

There’s been plenty of focus on the surface-level statistical dip of the Tigers’ backcourt.

Porter, who erupted for 26 points at Notre Dame on Jan. 10 and scored 21 points at Pittsburgh a week earlier, has scored in double figures just once in the past 10 games (11 against Miami on Jan. 17).

Exactly a week ago, as Clemson tried to regroup from the Virginia Tech defeat and turn its attention to the trip to Duke, we zeroed in on Porter as the likely catalyst for the better and worse:

Dillon Hunter, Jestin Porter and Butta Johnson were a combined 1-of-16 from the field against the Hokies and that’s bad. But you figure that was an anomaly for the group.

The biggest concern might be Porter by himself on the offensive end. He’s so often been a spark plug with his shooting, but he’s 5-of-24 from the field in the past three games and missed some easy shots last night.

Porter is such an asset on the defensive end with the energy he devotes to being a hounding, disruptive nuisance. You wonder if that’s started to get into his legs some, and Brownell seemed to allude to that as a concern last night.

Turns out the shooting woes of the collective weren’t all that aberrant.

Hunter is 5-of-24 from the field over his last six games. Since that 11-point effort against Miami a month ago, Porter is 18-of-67 from the field (26.8 percent) and has missed 13 of 15 shots from long range over the three-game losing streak.

Jake Wahlin shot well last night, making 7 of 11 shots and hitting three 3-pointers on the way to a 17-point effort.

We’ve come all this way and haven’t mentioned Ace Buckner. The redshirt freshman still hasn’t started a game and is averaging less than 20 minutes in conference games compared to 31.6 for Porter, 29.4 for Hunter and 21.3 for Wahlin.

Buckner scored 13 points last night in 20 minutes before fouling out. He has scored in double figures six times in the last eight games.

Hunter has reached double figures just once over the past 11 games. Porter, as noted, has one double-figure showing in the last 10 games. Wahlin is averaging 5.9 points in ACC play.

Yes, there’s more to basketball than just scoring. Hunter is a distributor, and Porter is a defensive menace.

But … 15 total points in six games for Hunter?

All those missed shots recently for Porter?

And this is where we get back to the free-throw topic that led this piece.

The difference is jarring when we look back to the 98 combined free-throw attempts by Chase Hunter and Zackery through 14 ACC games last year, compared to a mere 33 from Dillon Hunter and Porter at the same point this year.

Not that it’s any grand revelation that this year’s team wasn’t going to be as good as last year’s at breaking down defenses off the dribble. Dillon’s older brother was a rare talent in that regard, and Zackery was quite deft at it as well.

Maybe this is where the loss of Zac Foster hurts the most, because he was that type of presence.

But maybe this is also where Buckner needs to see his role enhanced. He has attempted 27 free throws and made 24 in conference play, so there’s an element of attacking that has produced favorable results.

It’s possible that Clemson just needs to start hitting shots from 3 again for other things to open up. That Saturday night at Cal it seemed like they couldn’t miss at times on the way to a 12-for-26 night from beyond the arc.

Since then they’ve hit 19 3-pointers on 66 attempts (28.7 percent) over 120 minutes of losing basketball.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

It’s a long season, and lulls happen. Even some of Brownell’s best teams went through some periods of funk.

Is this merely one of those brief dips, or is it who they are?

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

A question that will only be answered through more basketball.

And everyone in these parts hopes it’s better basketball than what this team has produced since it came back from California on a cloud.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 (promo), is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!