Clemson's Adam Randall heads to Baltimore in round 5

Clemson now has a ninth player taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Saturday afternoon former Tiger running back Adam Randall came off the board in round five by way of the Baltimore Ravens as the 174th pick of the draft. Randall had been widely pegged as a day three draftee.

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A former permanent team captain as voted in by his teammates, Randall spent his senior season at running back after working as a wide receiver in each of his first three seasons with the program.

Former Clemson running back Adam Randall is shown here in Indianapolis at the 2026 NFL Combine in February. © Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Randall rushed for 814 yards (4.8 AVG) and 10 touchdowns last fall. As a receiver, he caught 84 passes for 787 yards and five scores during his Clemson career. All told, Randall played in 50 games (20 starts).

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The Myrtle Beach native was rated four stars by Rivals out of high school. The network billed him 175th nationally overall regardless of position, 27th among wide receiver prospects and fifth overall regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.

Randall becomes the 95th player drafted in the Dabo Swinney era.

Earlier Saturday former Tiger quarterback Cade Klubnik was taken in round four by the New York Jets who selected the Austin (TX) native as the 110th pick overall. Also, former Tiger linebacker Wade Woodaz came off the board in round four as the 123rd pick overall by the Houston Texans while former Tiger defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in round five with the 155th pick overall.

Friday evening former Tiger defensive end T.J. Parker came off the board in round two by way of the Buffalo Bills as the 35th pick of the draft. Following Parker, former Tiger cornerback Avieon Terrell was selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the 48th pick overall (round two), while former wide receiver Antonio Williams was taken by the Washington Commanders in round three as the 71st pick overall.

Former Tigers (OL) Blake Miller and (DT) Peter Woods were taken previously in round one on Thursday with Miller going 17th overall to the Detroit Lions and Woods coming off the board at 29th overall by way of the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Clemson has now had at least one player drafted for 24 consecutive years, including at least one first-round selection in 11 of the last 14 years.

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