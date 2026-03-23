Additional Monday Night Clemson Football Practice Notes

CLEMSON — Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen visited with the media Monday evening after the Tigers finished their 11th practice of spring.

A few of the more interesting items:

— He said losing Kourtney Kelly is a big blow.

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“Hate it for him. He’s worked extremely hard. But other guys have to step up. It’s a reality of this game we play.”

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Even before we asked him about Kelly’s loss he said he wants to see the defensive line, and particularly the interior, take another step the way the linebackers have this spring.

“Got to get more guys” elevating, he said of the defensive line.

He said it’s time for Vic Burley to become the type of player the staff thought it was getting when it signed him.

“He’s one I’m counting on. He’s got to continue to develop himself physically. He was brought here with a lot of high expectations. That’s where he’s got to step up and be that guy. He did a great job in the phase leading into spring. I expect the same thing post-spring, for him to reshape his body and show the twitch and the burst they saw when they brought him in.”

— More on the linebackers: He says this is the most improved position group he’s had since he’s been here.

The current pecking order at WILL is Kobe McCloud and then Sammy Brown.

He said Jeremiah Alexander is also in the mix there and “is playing his best football since I’ve been here, right now.”

He also mentioned Fletcher Cothran and CJ Kubah-Taylor.

“We need the defensive line to take another step the way our linebackers did this spring.”

— Allen loves him some Polo Anderson.

He was asked which freshmen have stood out and Anderson was quickly the first name.

“He is what it looks like to burst to the football and play with effort.”

He said he showed some video of Anderson earlier today during a unit meeting.

“That’s exactly what it’s supposed to look like.”

He also mentioned Kam Cody as a “big, strong guy I’m excited about.”

“He has the physical traits. Heavy hands. Strong. That weight-room strength, a lot of guys lack it coming out of high school.”

— The three guys currently at nickel: Corian Gipson, Tink Kelley and Donovan Starr.

Said Gipson has been getting back in the flow of practice and has picked up where he left off.

“Really excited about that position.”

He said Gipson and Kelley are the top two guys there. Starr has been playing both nickel and corner. Kelley had a great winter in the weight room entering spring ball.

— I asked him about Elliot Washington’s regular habit of making plays and snaring interceptions since the start of spring.

“It started early and it’s never really let up.”

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He said Washington plays fast and “has brought a swagger and an edge to that group that I think was sorely needed for that whole secondary.”

— Allen said Brown, Will Heldt, Jahiem Lawson, Ashton Hampton and Ronan Hanafin have all elevated themselves as leaders.

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“That’s a good sign for us.”

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