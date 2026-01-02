Another Clemson Football player hits the portal

CLEMSON — Another Clemson Football player has announced his intentions to transfer.

Third-year sophomore defensive end Markus Dixon said Friday he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Dixon, a native of Philadelphia, Pa., was a reserve for the Tigers in each of the last three years. He played in just three games this season, entering the Pinstripe Bowl with just nine snaps from scrimmage.

A converted tight end, Dixon entered the 2025 season with just 34 career snaps.

Clemson now has 10 players in the portal with defensive tackles Stephiylan Green and Caden Story heading to the portal early Friday a.m.

The portal window is from January 2-16.

