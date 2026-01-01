Another Clemson Football player set to enter transfer portal

CLEMSON — Another Clemson football player is transferring.

Redshirt junior tight end Josh Sapp plans to enter the portal when it opens Friday, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

Sapp (6-3, 245) becomes the seventh Clemson scholarship player set to go into the portal.

He registered 11 catches for 150 yards this past season.

Sapp found himself behind redshirt freshman Christian Bentancur on the depth chart as the season came to a close.

The Greenville, S.C., native — son of former Clemson standout Patrick Sapp — finishes his Tigers career with 24 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

Rivals billed Sapp a three-star prospect out of high school.

Other Clemson Football players slated to enter the portal tomorrow include defensive backs Robert Billings, Khalil Barnes and Shelton Lewis, along with (RB) Keith Adams Jr. and linebackers Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton.

The portal window will run from January 2-16.

