Atlanta DB Seth Williams commits to Clemson

And just like that, Clemson has scored another member for its next class.

Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside safety Seth Williams has announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Tigerillustrated.com foreshadowed that Williams (6-3, 187) would be making a significant trip to campus Tuesday even though he had yet to collect an offer.

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The process was escalating quickly, we wrote. It did indeed.

Williams pulled the trigger upon collecting the offer.

He was making his third appearance on campus, having been brought in two weeks earlier for a spring practice.

Penn State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Syracuse offered thereafter, joining the likes of N.C. State, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Maryland and Iowa State.

Atlanta (Ga.) defensive back Seth Williams wasn’t willing to deliberate on a college decision much longer, despite a handful of major offers, pledging to Clemson on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Jeremy Johnson.)

Williams had also been expected to check out Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Auburn this spring.

Clemson first hosted Williams for the Furman game last year, and he is a friend and former prep teammate of redshirt freshman defensive tackle Makhi Williams-Lee.

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Williams was scheduled to give Vanderbilt an official visit May 29-31 during Clemson’s big visit weekend. He also had officials to N.C. State, West Virginia and Iowa State on the itinerary.

But we told subscribers on several occasions that Clemson held the cards, and the Tigers didn’t even have to invoke much strategy with their hand.

A sudden strike from passing game coordinator Thomas Allen and safeties coach Nolan Turner.

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Williams becomes the seventh commitment for Clemson’s class, tacking on to Howell (Mich.) four-star linebacker Bryce Kish, Gainesville (Ga.) four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley, Jefferson (Ga.) linebacker Max Brown, Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee safety Harrison Luke, Central (S.C.) Daniel four-star receiver Trey Wimbley and cornerback teammate PJ Chancellor.

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