Avieon Terrell selected by Atlanta Falcons in round two

Clemson now has a fourth player taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Friday night former Tiger cornerback Avieon Terrell came off the board in round two as the 48th overall pick by way of the Atlanta Falcons. Terrell had been widely expected to be selected as a late first round or second rounder.

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A 2025 All-American and Jim Thorpe award finalist, Terrell opted to forgo his senior year to turn pro at the conclusion of the Tigers’ regular season, concluding his collegiate career having played in 39 career games (31 starts) where he totaled 128 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 30 pass-breakups and three interceptions.

Former Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell is shown here in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine in February. © Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Terrell was a second-team All-American in 2025 after earning second-team All-ACC honors in 2024.

Highly-touted out of high school, the Atlanta (Ga.) native received a mid-level four-star ranking from Rivals where he was tabbed 108th nationally and the No. 14 cornerback prospect in the nation. The network billed Terrell eighth overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

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Terrell is of course the brother of former Tiger cornerback and first-rounder A.J. Terrell, who was taken by the Atlanta Falcons as the 2020 draft’s 16th overall pick. Terrell remains with the Falcons.

Terrell becomes the 90th player drafted in the Dabo Swinney era.

Earlier Friday evening former Tiger defensive end T.J. Parker came off the board in round two by way of the Buffalo Bills as the 35th pick of the draft.

Former Tigers (OL) Blake Miller and (DT) Peter Woods were taken previously in round one on Thursday with Miller going 17th overall to the Detroit Lions and Woods coming off the board at 29th overall by way of the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Clemson has now had at least one player drafted for 24 consecutive years, including at least one first-round selection in 11 of the last 14 years.

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