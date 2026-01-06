Big-time portal commit for Clemson

Clemson’s staff wanted a starting linebacker candidate from the portal, and it scored the No. 1 target on its board.

California rising redshirt sophomore Luke Ferrelli, the reigning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, announced his commitment during his visit Tuesday.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tigerillustrated.com introduced him as a significant name to know and brought to light his visit this morning.

ALSO SEE: Tuesday P.M. Update: A significant portal name to know, more visits scheduled, Swinney playing portal host | What we are hearing on Olsen Patt-Henry, Tyler Brown, David Eziomume + More TJ Moore & Wesco Intel | TUESDAY UPDATE: Major portal target in Clemson today, additional visit intel + our latest on an SEC portal defender

Ferrelli (6-3, 220) is ranked as the No. 15 linebacker in the portal by On3, also coming in at No. 232 overall.

Former Cal starting linebacker and new Clemson portal commit Luke Ferrelli. © Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection after starting all 12 games for the Bears, leading the league’s freshmen in tackles (87) — which gave him the ninth-best per-game average within the conference.

His interceptions in the end zone sealed Cal’s dramatic win against Boston College in late September.

Ferrelli was rated a low-mid three-star out of San Diego (Calif.) Carlsbad.

He committed to Arizona the spring of his senior year, flipped to Stanford when it offered that summer, then switched to Cal late. Texas A&M offered him at its camp after he reportedly clocked a 4.56 40 and posted a 37-inch vertical.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Clemson scores a plug-and-play inside linebacker to tandem next to junior incumbent Sammy Brown.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

Ferrelli marks the Tigers’ second acquisition from the portal this window, joining Penn State corner Elliot Washington II.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 for our 7-day trial, is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!