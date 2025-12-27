BRONX BOMB

For the longest time, Clemson’s offense was honoring the baseball venue with a baseball score.

Three runs, er, points on the board with less than nine minutes left in the game until they finally put together a drive that culminated with Adam Randall’s trip to the end zone.

But by that time the short-handed defense was on its heels and bringing back memories of when back-end busts were the standard earlier in the season.

Dabo Swinney came in calling this “the greatest turnaround team in Clemson history,” a reference to the Tigers getting seven victories after losing three of their first four.

The general Clemson populace will not view it in those terms.

If there’s a turnaround that they — fans, administration, even people who work for Swinney — will associate with the 2025 season, it’s a turnaround from thinking this program is capable of great things.

The Tigers were on such a precipice last offseason during a summer of Clemson love, as Swinney entered his 17th season ranked in the Top 5 and believing a vindication of his methods was in order.

Instead many will view 7-6, sealed with a truly ugly 22-10 showing at Yankee Stadium in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, as an excoriation that will lead to an offseason unlike any other under Swinney at Clemson.

Clemson will close the season with a sixth loss for the first time in 15 years. © Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It’s hard to place monumental importance on a no-account bowl game that brought wholesale opt-outs on both sides.

Yet that was an interim coach on the other sideline. That was a backup quarterback who’d attempted two career passes entering this season. That was a distant backup sophomore running back who hadn’t logged a carry all season.

This was a Clemson offense whose quarterback chose to play in this game. An offense that also had its top two running backs and supposedly capable receivers, even if Antonio Williams didn’t play.

And Penn State (7-6) still outgained Clemson 397-236. Still converted 11 of 19 third downs while the Tigers were 5-of-15.

The conditions were frigid and it was hard to catch passes. Clemson piled up six drops.

Penn State had a couple of drops, but Ethan Grunkemeyer still threw all over the Tigers’ defense when it mattered to the tune of 262 yards and two touchdowns on a 23-of-34 clip.

Quinton Martin, the running back whose previous carry was last season as a freshman, rushed for 101 yards on 20 carries.

Cade Klubnik, the guy who began this season as a popular Heisman Trophy candidate, threw for 193 yards while completing 22 passes on 39 attempts.

His last touchdown pass against an FBS opponent came on Nov. 8 against Florida State.

Randall had the touchdown on the 2-yard rush with 8:47 left. But he had just 33 rushing yards on 10 carries otherwise, and Gideon Davidson had four attempts for 11 yards.

TJ Moore was a bright spot with six catches for 83 yards, including a long of 44.

Otherwise … not much to savor from this bowl trip.

The Tigers got started on the wrong foot when punter Jack Smith somehow decided to use the wrong limb to move the ball, throwing a pass to no one instead of punting as instructed.

The Nittany Lions got a field goal off that decision.

Early in the fourth quarter, familiar breakdowns cropped up when Grunkemeyer hit Trebor Pena over the middle on third-and-8 from his own 27.

Ricardo Jones and Corian Gipson converged on Pena, and if one of them makes the tackle then you live to fight another play.

Neither corralled Pena, and he was off to the races for a 73-yard touchdown.

Clemson’s offense responded, converting a fourth down at midfield and driving 65 yards in 10 plays for the Randall touchdown.

The margin was 15-10 and 8:47 was on the clock.

Things felt manageable. It still felt like anyone’s game. It felt like if Clemson could force a turnover, that could be the difference in the game.

Instead Penn State got the back end of the Tigers’ defense with another third-down dagger, as Grunkemeyer found Devonte Ross on a deep crosser as Jones and Ronan Hanafin were out of position.

A 35-yard gain on third-and-7.

Clemson still had a chance to force a field goal, to keep it a one-score game at eight points.

But on second-and-10 from Clemson’s 27 Martin ran up the middle for a gain of 6 to create a manageable third down.

Then Swinney burned a timeout for the second time on the possession.

A timeout that didn’t produce dividends when Tikey Hayes ran up the middle for 10 to the Tigers’ 11.

Penn State went tempo on the next play and used a funky formation to get Andrew Rappleyea wide open in the end zone.

Grunkemeyer could’ve made the throw in his sleep.

And that was really it.

That is really it for a truly miserable Clemson season.

Yes, they beat South Carolina in the regular-season finale and they reeled off those four consecutive victories.

But they bombed in the Bronx.

The 10 points on the scoreboard in the last game of the season were a fitting and haunting bookend to the 10 points on the scoreboard in the first game of the season.

Back in August when the weather was warm and Death Valley was stuffed with optimism.

This team went to the Big Apple to reinforce the big chill that will define this offseason.

