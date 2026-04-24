Buffalo Bills pick Clemson's T.J. Parker in round two

Clemson has its third selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Friday night former Tiger defensive end T.J. Parker was selected by the Buffalo Bills in round two as the 35th pick of the draft.

Former Tigers (OL) Blake Miller and (DT) Peter Woods were taken previously in round one on Thursday with Miller going 17th overall to the Detroit Lions and Woods coming off the board at 29th overall by way of the Kansas City Chiefs.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Parker, as expected, concluded his Clemson career after three seasons with the Tigers, joining Woods in forgoing his senior year.

Like Woods, Parker is an Alabama native and former Rivals100 member, who came to Clemson with high expectations.

T.J. Parker was Clemson’s second defensive lineman to be taken of the 2026 NFL Draft Friday night. © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Parker, a Freshman All-American by multiple publications, played in 39 career games (29 starts) where he logged over 1,600 snaps. He finished his collegiate career with 144 tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks.

Rivals rated Parker 37th nationally overall regardless of position out of high school. The network also tabbed him fourth nationally among edge players and fourth overall regardless of position in the state of Alabama.

Parker becomes the 89th player drafted in the Dabo Swinney era.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Clemson has now had at least one player drafted for 24 consecutive years, including at least one first-round selection in 11 of the last 14 years.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!