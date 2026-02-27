Chad Morris digs in to practice, players and staff

CLEMSON — Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris just visited with the media after Clemson wrapped up practice Friday evening.

A few of the more notable items from the Tigers’ first-year offensive coordinator:

— It’s pretty clear a top item on his agenda is straining the staff and holding them accountable.

He mentioned it several times early in his presser without even being prompted.

“Trying to strain these guys. That’s my message this spring. Got to create some toughness. Got to strain these guys. That includes the coaches.”

He was asked about the importance of straining the quarterbacks and mentioned straining the staff again.

“It’s important to strain the entire staff.”

Clemson first-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris is shown here at Friday’s practice. It was the Tigers’ second practice of spring. – Tigerillustrated.com

“Practice should be so more demanding than any game. Games should be a breeze.

It starts with our staff too, now.”

And later:

“Nothing is going to slide. From the staff to the players, nothing slides. It’s like I’ve told my kids: Sometimes I have to be ugly at times to get my kids’ attention.”

— He said the quarterbacks are “drinking water through a firehose” right now, as everyone is when you’re through just two days of practice in a new offense.

He said Christopher Vizzina had a good game against SMU and made some good throws. He was impressed in watching how teammates responded to Vizzina through the winter conditioning drills.

“He’s done a good job of that and gained a lot of respect from the players. He’s taken ownership when things are good, and when things aren’t so good.”

He said Tait Reynolds has a live arm and is “just a thick, big guy.”

He said Chris Denson is extremely athletic and has put in a lot of work.

— He’s really impressed with the receivers. They have size, length and speed.

“They are swimming a little bit right now. Sometimes when you overthink things you’re not playing quite as fast and decisive in everything you do.”

— He’s excited about Chris Johnson. Great hands. Dynamic with the ball in space.

And:

“He’s a young man who’s very hungry.”

— Morris said his main objective is quite simple: Get the ball to the best players in space.

“Coaches can complicate this game really quick.”

— He says they have great talent in the tight end room.

“Right now they’re understanding: ‘Holy cow. We’re heavily involved.’ In this offense tight end is one of the hardest positions to play.”

He said Olsen Patt-Henry is perfect for this offense with his ability to block and also be a playmaking threat in the pass game.

“We just have to get him healthy.”

He said Patt-Henry can be special.

He was asked if he can be Dwayne Allen-type special.

“Absolutely.”

— Morris said they’re getting just the base stuff in right now and won’t have the full offense in before August camp.

