Clemson advances in ACC Tourney with 71-62 win over Wake Forest, but loses Carter Welling

For 18 minutes Wednesday night, it felt like Clemson had finally exorcised a few of its ACC Tournament demons.

The Tigers were loose, confident and firing away from deep. Freshmen were playing without hesitation. Wake Forest had no real answers.

Then, with under two minutes left in the half, Carter Welling planted his right foot in the lane. His knee buckled, and just like that, the ghosts of March stirred again for the Tigers.

Clemson (23-9, 12-6) still walked away with a comfortable 71–62 ACC Tournament win over Wake Forest (17-16, 7-11), but what should have been a night defined by one of the Tigers’ most complete performances of the season carried an uneasy backdrop.

Welling crumpling to the floor, and needing help to reach the locker room before later returning to the bench in a full leg brace and on crutches, lingered over everything that followed.

The timing made the moment even more jarring because Clemson had been playing some of its best basketball in weeks.

The Tigers’ offense opened the night with the rhythm that had been missing since the California swing earlier this season. Clemson knocked down six of its first 10 attempts from three-point range, with both the starters and second unit contributing to the early surge.

Butta Johnson connected on a pair of threes early to get the Tigers started.

When the second line entered, the momentum only grew. Dallas Thomas drilled a three, Ace Buckner followed with two of his own and Chase Thompson added another as Clemson quickly built a 24–16 lead and forced Wake Forest onto its heels.

By halftime, the Tigers had stretched that run into a commanding 41–23 lead.

Clemson shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and buried nine three-pointers. For a team that averages just over eight made threes per game, the early offensive burst represented a dramatic turnaround.

Wake Forest struggled to find the same rhythm. Clemson forced seven first-half turnovers and held the Demon Deacons to 35.7 percent shooting.

Thompson, who stepped up following Welling’s injury, led the Tigers in scoring at the break with seven points in just nine minutes on the floor.

His role expanded once Welling exited. Thompson finished with nine points in 19 minutes while posting a team-high plus-minus of plus-14.

It’s not to suggest Thompson replaces what Welling provides. But the freshman’s steady progression throughout the season has made moments like this feel less overwhelming than they might have earlier in the year.

Clemson’s depth had already been evident before the injury.

With 13 minutes remaining in the game, the Tigers led 52–32 — and not a single Clemson player had reached double figures in scoring. Yet every player who had stepped on the floor had made at least one field goal.

That balance has been a defining trait of Clemson’s offense throughout the season.

When the Tigers share the scoring load and multiple players contribute, they become significantly harder to defend.

The bench reflected that balance as well.

Clemson’s reserves outscored Wake Forest’s bench 34–20 while several young players delivered meaningful minutes.

Thomas, who entered the night averaging just over four minutes per game, played with noticeable confidence. After drilling his second three-pointer from well beyond the arc, the freshman turned toward head coach Brad Brownell with a wide grin and held up three fingers before jogging back down the floor.

Thomas finished with six points on two threes while adding two rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes, posting a plus-minus of plus-eight.

Clemson big man Carter Welling lies on the floor at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte (N.C.) Wednesday night following an injury. He would not return in the second half.

Buckner also continued the steady role he has carved out over the second half of the season. The freshman finished with eight points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal while providing energy on both ends of the floor.

Inside, Clemson continued to lean on its frontcourt even without Welling.

RJ Godfrey eventually became the first Tiger to reach double figures midway through the second half, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting while adding eight rebounds and two blocks. Nick Davidson chipped in eight points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes as Clemson maintained control inside.

Welling had five points, four rebounds and two blocks before exiting the game.

The Tigers held a clear advantage on the glass, outrebounding Wake Forest 40–33. Clemson was particularly effective on the offensive boards, where it held a 17–7 edge and consistently generated second-chance opportunities.

Wake Forest did manage one push in the second half.

After Clemson stretched its lead to 20 early in the period, the Demon Deacons responded with a 9–0 run that briefly shifted momentum. Guard Nate Calmese, who had been ruled out for the season less than two weeks ago before returning, scored all nine points during the run to cut the deficit to 11.

For a moment, the game threatened to tighten.

Clemson’s offense slowed during portions of the second half as possessions became more perimeter-oriented, allowing Wake Forest to chip away slightly at the margin.

But the Tigers prevented the run from growing into anything larger by regaining their physical presence inside and continuing to control the glass.

Wake Forest briefly cut the lead to single digits with just over two minutes remaining before Clemson closed the door at the free-throw line.

Defensively, the Tigers delivered one of their typical disciplined efforts. Wake Forest, a team that often looks to push the tempo, managed just two fast-break points all night.

Clemson also protected the ball well with just four turnovers, while turning Wake Forest’s 12 turnovers into 20 points on the other end.

Not every guard had a smooth night offensively. Jestin Porter and Dillon Hunter struggled to find consistent rhythm, combining to shoot 4-of-17 from the field and just 1-of-9 from three-point range. Porter finished with five points while Hunter added eight, going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Wake Forest received strong individual performances from Juke Harris, who led the Demon Deacons with 22 points, and Tre’von Spillers, who recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Calmese’s second-half scoring run also provided a brief spark as he finished with 20.

Clemson's R.J. Godfrey (0) and Jestin Porter (1) take on Wake Forest guard Myles Colvin Wednesday night in the Spectrum Center.

Still, Clemson’s depth and defensive consistency kept Wake Forest from ever fully closing the gap.

In the end, the Tigers delivered one of their most complete team performances of the season, yet the lasting image of the night may not be any of the three-pointers or scoring runs.

It may be Welling lying on the floor late in the first half, clutching his knee, as Clemson’s postseason push suddenly carries a new question mark.

Clemson will not have long to dwell on it.

The Tigers advance to face North Carolina in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night, with tipoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

