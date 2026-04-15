Clemson beats Charlotte 7-3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson scored six runs in the first inning en route to a 7-3 victory over Charlotte at Truist Field on Tuesday night.

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The Tigers, who won the home-and-home season series 2-0, improved to 24-14, while the 49ers dropped to 18-18.

The Tigers erupted for six runs in the first inning. After Luke Gaffney’s RBI groundout, Jacob Jarrell belted a three-run homer, his 14th of the season and the 40th of his career. Later in the frame, Jackson Moore laced a two-run double.

In the fourth inning, Nate Savoie lined a two-out double and scored on Gaffney’s single.

Pinch-hitter Walker Morgan belted a run-scoring double in the fifth inning for Charlotte’s first run, then Todd Hudson crushed a two-run homer later in the frame.

In the eighth inning, the 49ers loaded the bases with no outs, but Ariston Veasey entered the game on the mound and struck out three straight batters to preserve Clemson’s 7-3 lead.

Jacob Jarrell’s home run Tuesday night in Charlotte was the 40th of his career. – Getty Images

Tiger reliever Justin LeGuernic (2-1) earned the win by tossing 2.2 innings, allowing two hits and no runs with five strikeouts.

Clemson used five pitchers on the evening with Dan Moehler (2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K) getting the start. Talan Bell (2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K), Ariston Veasey (1 IP, 3 K) and Danny Nelson (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) joined LeGuernic in working in relief.

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Charlotte starter Sebastian Perez (0-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson outhit Charlotte 10-7.

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The Tigers travel to Charlottesville, Va. to take on No. 9 Virginia in a three-game series, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

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