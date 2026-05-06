Clemson beats No. 7 Coastal Carolina 8-4

CONWAY — Clemson scored a run in the second inning and never relinquished the lead in its 8-4 victory over No. 7 Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium on Tuesday night.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The Tigers improved to 29-20, while the Chanticleers dropped to 33-15. The two teams split the home-and-home season series.

Bryce Clavon’s squeeze bunt in the second inning scored the game’s first run, then Tryston McCladdie lined a two-run single in the third inning.

In the fifth inning, Rex Watson grounded a run-scoring single, but Clemson escaped a bases-loaded jam to maintain its 3-1 lead.

Nate Savoie laced a two-out double in the top of the sixth inning to score a run and extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Savoie also scored when Luke Gaffney’s ground ball was booted. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Walker Mitchell belted a two-out, two-run double to cut Clemson’s lead in half.

Gaffney blooped a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, then Savoie scored on a wild pitch later in the frame.

In the ninth inning, Jason Fultz Jr. laid down a squeeze bunt to score a run.

Jack Crighton led Clemson’s 14-hit attack with four hits to tie his career high.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Drew Titsworth (4-3) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts to earn the win, while Coastal Carolina starter Jackson Smalletts (0-2) suffered the loss.

Clemson used six pitchers on the evening, as Ariston Veasey (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 K), Dion Brown (1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER), Dylan Harrison (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) and Hayden Simmerson (2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) joined Titsworth in relief. Danny Nelson (2 IP, 3 H, 2 K) got the start.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

The Tigers host No. 12 Florida State in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!