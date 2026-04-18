Clemson beats No. 9 Virginia 5-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nate Savoie hit two home runs and Michael Sharman pitched 8.0 strong innings to lead Clemson to a 5-1 victory over No. 9 Virginia at Disharoon Park on Friday night.

The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 25-15 overall and 6-11 in the ACC. The Cavaliers dropped to 27-13 overall and 11-9 in ACC play.

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Savoie belted a solo homer in the third inning.

The Cavaliers tied the score on Joe Tiroly’s RBI fielder’s choice in the fifth inning.

In the seventh inning, Savoie crushed a long two-run homer, his second long ball of the game and 13th of the season, to give Clemson the lead. Later in the frame with two outs, Bryce Clavon lined a single to score another run.

Nate Savoie now has 33 career home runs. @ClemsonBaseball

In the eighth inning, Tryston McCladdie walked with the bases loaded to score a run.

Savoie and Luke Gaffney led Clemson’s 12-hit attack with three hits apiece.

Sharman (5-1), who lowered his season ERA to 2.70, earned the win by allowing six hits, one run and one walk with seven strikeouts in throwing 100 pitches. Hayden Simmerson (1 IP) was the only other Tiger to work on the mound.

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Kevin Jaxel (4-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson outhit UVA 12-6.

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The series concludes Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

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