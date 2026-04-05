Clemson blows late three-run lead in 5-4 loss to Stanford

Box score

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford scored four runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 5-4 victory over Clemson at Sunken Diamond on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinal, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 14-14 overall and 4-7 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 20-12 overall and 3-8 in ACC play.

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Teddy Tokheim led off the fourth inning with a homer for the game’s first run.

In the top of the seventh inning, Tyler Lichtenberger ripped a two-run single to give Clemson the lead. In the bottom of the seventh inning, JJ Moran led off with a flyball to left field, where Jack Crighton made a leaping catch to rob Moran of a home run and preserve Clemson’s 2-1 lead.

Luke Gaffney added two runs in the top of the eighth inning on his third home run of the season. In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Cardinal loaded the bases with no outs and scored four runs, highlighted by Moran’s go-ahead, two-run single that beat the shift.

Cohen Gomez (3-0) earned the win in relief, while Trevor Moore pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the year.

Justin LeGuernic (1-1) suffered the loss.

Tiger starter Michael Sharman gave up just four hits, one run and one walk with six strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched (78 pitches). Only one Cardinal advanced past first base during Sharman’s outing.

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Dion Brown (0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB) and Ariston Veasey (0.2 IP) also saw relief action for the Tigers.

Clemson outhit Stanford 9-7.

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The series concludes Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EDT on ACC Network Extra.

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