Clemson closes out weekend series with 12-5 win over Stanford

Box score

STANFORD, Calif. — Clemson totaled a season-high 18 hits in its 12-5 victory over Stanford at Sunken Diamond on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 21-12 overall and 4-8 in the ACC. The Cardinal dropped to 14-15 overall and 4-8 in ACC play.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Six Tigers had multiple hits, as Jack Crighton and Nate Savoie led with three hits apiece. Ten different Tigers had at least one hit, including all nine starters.

Teddy Tokheim blasted a solo homer in the first inning, then the Cardinal scored a two-out run in the third inning on a passed ball.

In the top of the fourth inning, Crighton led off with his first home run of the season. Later in the frame with two outs, Jason Fultz Jr. lined a single to score the tying run. Eric Jeon led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a homer to give Stanford the lead, then the Cardinal doubled their lead on Ethan Hott’s sacrifice fly later in the frame.

Jack Crighton is third on Clemson’s roster in hits (37) with three more hits on Sunday, including his first homer of the year. – Getty Images

Bryce Clavon led off the top of the fifth inning with his third homer of the season, then Savoie, a Newport Beach, Calif. native, laced a two-out single to score the tying run later in the inning. Stanford regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Cort MacDonald’s two-out flyball fell in the outfield for a double to score the go-ahead run.

The Tigers took their first lead with five runs on four hits in the sixth inning. Clavon hit a single and two runners scored on the play on an error. Two batters later, Crighton lofted a run-scoring single, then Luke Gaffney belted a run-scoring double. Savoie’s groundout scored a run as well.

Clemson added three runs in the eighth inning on consecutive run-scoring doubles by Savoie, Jacob Jarrell and Tyler Lichtenberger.

Fontana, Calif. native Dylan Harrison (2-1) earned the win by pitching 2.1 innings in relief, allowing one hit, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Mike Erspamer (0-2) suffered the loss.

Drew Titsworth (3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Brendon Bennett (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 22 B, 1 K) and Danny Nelson (2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 K) joined Harrison in receiving relief work.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

The Tigers conclude their five-game road trip with a game at Santa Clara on Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN+.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!