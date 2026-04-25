Clemson comes up short in 13-10 loss to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville took advantage of defensive miscues to score three runs in the fourth inning and five runs in the sixth inning in its 13-10 victory over Clemson at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday night.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The Cardinals, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 24-18 overall and 8-11 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 26-17 overall and 6-13 in ACC play.

Luke Gaffney belted a solo homer, his seventh of the year, in the top of the first inning, then Tague Davis crushed a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.

Nate Savoie belted a solo homer, his 14th of the year, in the third inning to tie the score.

With steady rain falling, the Cardinals regained the lead in the fourth inning with three two-out runs due in large part to two two-out errors. Tryston McCladdie lined a two-out double in the fifth inning to score a run, then he scored on Gaffney’s single.

Louisville took advantage of more sloppy defense, including an error and two doubles on high fly balls that were lost by Tiger defenders in the sky and rain, in the sixth inning to score five runs, capped by Ben Slanker’s three-run homer.

Talan Bell hit a solo homer, the first hit of his career, in the seventh inning. Later in the frame with two outs, Savoie scored on a wild pitch, then Jack Crighton ripped a two-run double to narrow Louisville’s lead to 10-8.

Louisville added three insurance runs in the eighth inning.

Every Cardinal starter had at least one hit.

Gaffney went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to pace the Tigers.

Louisville starter Wyatt Daniłowicz (4-2) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, four runs and two walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

Tiger starter Aidan Knaak (2-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, five runs (two earned) and two walks with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Clemson used six pitchers on the evening, as Dion Brown (2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K), Brendon Bennett (1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 K), Drew Titsworth (0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER), Ariston Veasey (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB) and Nathan Dvorsky (0.1 IP, 1 K) all saw relief work.

Louisville outhit Clemson 14-11.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

The series continues Saturday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!